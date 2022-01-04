Selina Denva has stunned social media users with a breathtaking photo on her Instagram page

In the photo, the beautiful model was captured wearing swimwear getting ready to have fun

The said photo has attracted massive reactions from her loyal followers on her Instagram page

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian fashion model, Selina Denva, has once again caused a stir on social media with her photo.

The beautiful model, who is based in Florida, in the United States of America, has proven that she is one of the sought-after models.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Selina who doubles as a Sonographer was captured wearing beautiful swimwear.

Selina Denva: Photo of Ghanaian model in swimwear trends on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Selina Denva)

Source: Instagram

From the photo, Selina flaunted her stunning beauty as she posed nicely for the camera.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Her caption read, "Before swimming, I just needed the #goldenhour photograph ❤️. Respect yourself in the comment section else you.!"

Fans reaction

@staff800:

"Beautiful Beautiful woman."

@320chris:

"What up sexy happy new year."

@katakyie_volemah_kofi_godfred:

"Goddess."

@stewart_kerwin:

"U are really adorable."

@philip_2067:

"You really define Beauty."

Tracey Boakye's son shows off swag on the streets of Amsterdam in adorable photos

Kwaku Danso Yahaya, the first child, and son of actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has been spotted having the time oo his life outside the country.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwaku Danso Yahaya was spotted walking the streets of Amsterdam.

He appeared to be taking a stroll with his mother, Tracey Boakye, when they decided to make a pit stop and pose for some photos.

Kwaku Danso Yahaya, was made to pose close to some saloon cars for his photos to be taken just to crystalize the moment.

The young king of the movie maker was seen wearing a black inter jacket as he beamed with smiles for the photo.

You look good - Fans say Angel FM's Nana Yaa Brefo stuns with fresh video without makeup

Angel FM's Nana Yaa Brefo Danso has dazzled in a recent video she shared on social media which saw her moving around town without makeup.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Yaa Brefo was seen driving around town with some kids in the backseat.

Source: YEN.com.gh