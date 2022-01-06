Tracey Boakye is winning all the plaudits for showing kindness to the nanny of her kids

The actress is said to have flown the nanny along with her on her vacation outside the country

They were all seen enjoying themselves abroad as Tracey Boakye recounted how she met the nanny

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress, producer and super mum, Tracey Boakye, has warmed the hearts of many people following a video showing her abroad with her kids' nanny.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye and her entire family were seen at what looked like a restaurant.

They were in the company of a young lady Tracey Boakye described as the nanny to her first son and child, Kwaku Danso Yahaya.

Photos of Tracey Boakye. Source: Instagram/@traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She went on to add that the nanny had been good to her and wanted her to shares in her joy by flying her along with her kids abroad for vacations.

The pretty young lady was seen in the video trying to assist the kids of the actress as they sat at a table.

After posting the video, Tracey Boakye captioned it:

"She was brought to me in kumasi some years ago, to help me take care of Kwaku, she’s been a blessing to my kids and I. Best nanny God gave me. #holidays #germany"

Fans of the actress react to her deed

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to her show of kindness towards the nanny.

One of Tracey BOakye's besties, diamondappiah_bosslady wrote:

"She's looking good"

mrsadepaacheampong came in with the comment:

"God bless her and thank you for treating her like your own and appreciating her effort"

my_rhanda noted:

"Nothing like a good nanny hwe its hard to find paaa"

msnaagh wrote:

"God bless your kind heart dear,awwww God please locate us to our destiny changers awwww na yabr3 papa"

Latest photo of Moesha glowing in prayer camp brings satisfaction to many

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has been spotted in a new photo shining bright like a diamond after many months on the sidelines.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Moesha was seen beaming with smiles as she posed with a woman believed to be a preacher.

The duo was standing in front of a pulpit inside what looked like a church or prayer room as they posed for the camera.

Source: YEN.com.gh