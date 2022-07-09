Ghanaian singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled the internet with new photos to celebrate attaining a new age on Saturday

She was photographed donning a sparkly dress with a high slash and wore makeup that blended with her complexion

Fans and colleagues of the gorgeous singer took to the comment section of her post to celebrate her new age as they wished her well

Beautiful Ghanaian singer, Choqolate GH, has turned heads on social media with new photos to celebrate attaining a new age on Saturday, July 9.

In the shots, the radiant singer posed for the camera donning a sparkly outfit with a high slash. She wore makeup that blended with her complexion.

Sharing the images on her Instagram account, where she has more than 360,000 followers, she wrote:

''It’s my birthday ❤️. Happy Birthday to Moi

''Double Blessing! Grand Opening of my New shop @choqolate_winery.''

Many followers of the burgeoning singer took to the comment section to celebrate her new age as they wished her well. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Fans and colleagues react to the photos and caption

Chakuvela1 said:

''Happy Born Day melanin ❤️.''

Victoradere said:

''Happy birthday.''

Chawoidris1 commented:

''Happy birthday.''

Lasmidofficiall_fanpage said:

''Happy birthday .''

Mzz_cindy1 commented:

''Blessed birthday ❤️❤️.''

Mada.curry said:

''Happy birthday, dear.''

