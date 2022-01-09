Ghanaian business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, has been spotted driving one of his exotic whips on the road

The media colossus was captured while on his phone as he waited for the traffic light to indicate that he could move

The video of the millionaire has popped up in the trends as several Instagram platforms have uploaded it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian business magnate and millionaire Osei Kwame Despite has been spotted in one of his exotic whips, waiting for the traffic light to indicate that he can move.

The owner of the Despite Media Group seemed unaware when he was being taped but appeared not too concerned when he noticed that he was under the lens.

The video, which is less than a minute, shows the prominent business colossus in a white outfit and a gold watch accessory behind the steering wheel of the luxury ride. He was on his phone at the time.

Despite: Ghanaian Millionaire Spotted in 1 of His Luxury Cars on the Road; Video Pops up Photo credit: highestblogger

Source: Instagram

It did not take long before the Ghanaian millionaire took off as he was observing traffic regulation by heeding to the red light to stop.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Click to watch the video:

Dr Osei-kwame Despite is a businessman with a good background in music production and great insight into the broadcasting industry.

His brand, Despite Company Ltd, is a trading company with subsidiaries in the media industry, including Accra-based Peace FM, OKAY FM, and NEAT FM.

Just like his brands, Despite has several luxury and antic whips to his name.

Tracy Pens Love Message to Her Husband Kennedy Osei

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy, recently celebrated his new age with a heartfelt message while praying for good health for him on his birthday today, October 10.

In an Instagram post, Tracy expressed intense love for Kennedy, who she described as her ''best friend, king, and love of her life''.

The CEO of clothing brand, Kency by Aprilsveriown (AVO), mentioned that each day is a gift that she's glad to spend with her husband.

Source: YEN.com.gh