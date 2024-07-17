A man named Nana Poku Piesie has been arrested for confessing to having a previous affair with a teenage girl

The radio presented made the confession while speaking on Kumasi-based Sompa FM a few days ago

Popular counsellor George Lutterodt condemned the man's actions but also pleaded with police for leniency

A couple of days ago, a Ghanaian man openly confessed to having an affair with a 14-year-old girl on Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

This issue generated public outrage on social media, with many Ghanaians calling for his arrest.

Counsellor Lutterodt believes Nana Poku, who admitted to having an affair with an underage girl, should be shown leniency. Photo credit: Counsellor Lutterodt, Nana Kojo Asare Eshun/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the Ghana Police Service arrested radio presenter, Nana Poku Piesie, for questioning.

Reacting to the arrest, popular Ghanaian counsellor, George Lutterodt, has condemned Nana Poku Piesie for his past mistakes.

Having asserted his condemnation, Counsellor Lutterodt also appealed to the Ghana Police Service to temper justice with mercy, saying the man only shared a testimony of past regret.

Counsellor Lutterodt stated that he believes Nana Poku Piesie showed sufficient remorse when confessing to the crime on the radio.

"The man is wrong, he didn't act responsibly, but the state at which he spoke, he was confessing to something he did some years ago and so we shouldn't go hard on him," he opined.

Counsellor Lutterodt made these remarks while speaking on Accra-based Angel FM, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X.

Netizens share their views on Lutterodt's take

Some netizens who came across Counsellor Lutterodt's video, posted by @eddie_wrt, shared their views.

@natioonn said:

"I’m not condoning what the man did but I think we should not go hard on him like this man is saying. It happened in the past and he has realized that it was wrong. He even said someone did the same to his daughter so he got served what he deserved."

@BLivelyf also said:

"He always say the opposite."

@smartsartan commented:

"Nonsense."

Police issue statement on Nana Poku Piesie's arrest

The Ghana Police Service issued a statement on Tuesday, July 2024, announcing the Nana Poku Piesie's arrest.

The police statement says the radio presenter will remain in custody to assist the investigation.

"We wish to assure the public that the suspect will be taken through the due process of the law," portions of the statement read.

Source: YEN.com.gh