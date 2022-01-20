1st ans 2nd Sermon hitmaker Black Sherif drops out of UPSA, details pop up

Burgeoning Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has confirmed dropping out of university

The musician got interactive with some of his fans on social media where he confirmed he was no longer a UPSA student

Black Sherif gained massive prominence in 2021 and has been on the rise since following the release of his 2nd Sermon song

Ghanaian burgeoning musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif famed as Black Sherif, has indicated that he was no longer a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh, the rapper is believed to have interacted with some of his fans on social media where he announced that he had dropped out of school.

Interacting with fans on Snapchat, the 'Second Sermon' rapper was asked what programme he was studying at UPSA.

He replied:

"hmm bro, I can't with that school. I've left ei" and added a crying emoji.

Another fan then asked "why have you left UPSA?"

To this, the rapper responded saying: "honestly, I felt behind and wanted to start over. You understand?"

He however added that he was now in another school but broke hearts further by saying if his second try at tertiary education was not going to work, he would drop out again.

The rapper is believed to have enrolled in Ghana's premier university, Legon.

"If I no fit then I lef come house. Nobody send me na," he said in response to a query from a fan who asked if he would be able to cope in Legon.

2nd Sermon shoots Black Sherif to fame

Despite already being in the music industry, Black Sherif gained national recognition when he release his Second Sermon song.

He caught the eyes of many Ghanaians and managed to meander his way through millions of hearts shooting him to stardom at the tender age of 19.

