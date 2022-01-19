Psalm Adjeteyfio better known as TT said in one of his Taxi Driver episodes that life is unpredictable

He added that one may never know the real reason that their partner loves them, implying that people should treat their loves well

It appears as though TT's life played out the negative effects of his own advice and Ghanaians are reacting to this

A video of Psalm Adjeteyfio in his hay days when he used to be a movie star in the famous Taxi Driver television series has surfaced on social media and is fast going viral.

In the footage that was cut from one of his episodes on TV, TT as he is popularly called, advised the viewers on how life can be unpredictable and why there is the need for one to be careful about how they treat their partner.

"No one can predict what will happen tomorrow and you may never know the real reason why someone loves you. Anyway, if you need a taxi, I am here 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days in a year. See ya!" he said in the video.

Old and new photos of Psalm Adjeteyfio Photo credit: Kuulpees via Facebook; Okay FM via Facebook

True to the wise words of the famous actor, life has taken a dramatic turn on him.

Psalm Adjeteyfio, in a recent interview, revealed that he had only six months to raise money to pay another rent.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor in a conversation with Okay FM, said his rent will be due by September 2022 and he would need help to renew it.

Ghanaians were very angry to hear this as many of them have concluded that TT has become a chronic beggar.

Reactions from Ghanaians

Below were comments shared by social media users after they watched the old video of Psalm Adjeteyfio

Shelema Acquaah said:

The other irony is the best point pension scheme advert. Aponkye ni ti

Ishmael Seidu Mumuni indicated:

He was reading a script he didn't believe in

Abyy Joy Ofori commented:

He was a fine Gentleman paaa oooo..eeeeeeei fat no good...

Watch the video below

Why TT is trending again

TT is currently trending following the leakage of an audio in which is he heard begging for left-over food from MzGee's kitchen.

Speaking on the issue, as earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, TT said that he was speaking figuratively and was not specifically asking MzGee for food.

He said he had a way of speaking to his close friends when things are hard for him financially and that was what he was saying to MzGee.

The veteran actor then went on to vouch for MzGee and said he was very doubtful of the fact that she would leak the audio to the public.

