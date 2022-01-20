A young man, Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi, has been recognised by the US government after he bagged first class in engineering

Oluwaferanmi was asked to reach out to the US Embassy in Abuja if he is interested in coming to America for post-graduate studies

Nigerians were in wild jubilation for the new opportunity as they said that the brilliant man will have better opportunities there

A brilliant man, Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi, who was praised on Wednesday, January 19, for his academic achievement has got a big offer.

In an earlier report, the young man revealed how he made eight A's in his WAEC before going ahead to bag first class in engineering at the university level with a CGPA of 4.86/5.00.

The man was given the opportunity to come to the US and study. Photo source:@feranmiolowo15

Source: Twitter

The big offer

While people were in his comment section praising him, an American government organisation called EducationUSA Abuja reached out to him.

The outfit asked him to reach out to the educational advising centre at the Nigeria Embassy in Abuja if he will like to study for his master's/PhD in the US.

Nigerians came under the said tweet to tell him how very lucky he is to get such an opportunity to further his education.

Read the response to his post below:

Below are some of the reactions:

@YourAyomipe said:

"Wow, this is excellent."

@kessiena11 said:

"What about the people that liked the tweet?"

@Tyek000n said:

"I live for these kinda direct poaching. Make sure he's taken away before he starts reasoning NYSC please."

@iamolajide_ said:

"That’s how world powers steal our best brains, opportunity for the boy but a bad luck to Nigeria."

@Redheart214 said:

"Once more education is winning. Super proud of you man. Thank you @EdUSAAbuja for giving him this great opportunity. He worth everything shot and I'm sure he won't disappoint."

Man with many academic feats

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Onoriode Reginald Aziza, celebrated the accumulation of academic successes he achieved in his life.

In a post on Monday, March 15, the man said he has successfully completed his academic journey after defending his PhD.

That was not just all, Reginald revealed he bagged a first-class in law from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Source: YEN.com.gh