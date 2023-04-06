A Ghanaian supporter of the New Patriotic party and Kennedy Agyapong has drawn an image of the member of parliament on her back

The image, which does not look so much like the member of parliament, was purported to support the MP in his upcoming elections as he contests flagbearership

She added that Kennedy Agyapong was a loyal candidate and did not accept bribe nor gives bribe to anyone for his gain

A Ghanaian lady and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed her love for Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong

According to her, she loves Agyapong because he is a brave man and a man who is straightforward and does not accept bribes.

The woman named Shatta White said she was going to support the MP because when she looked at the party, she could not see anyone with better plans than him.

Ghanaian lady Shatta White has drawn Kennedy Agyapong's image on her back to campaign for his 2024 elections Photo source: @mamaradio

Ken and I are like Romeo and Juliet. Nothing can separate us, and he is a brave man every woman or family wants in their families.

She added that Kennedy Agyapong is the only person in the party who thinks about the grassroots of the party and the delegates who have worked hard to support the party over the years.

Speaking on Mama Radio, she said that even though her tattoos were painful, Kenney, who is a voice for the voiceless and a mother for the motherless, desired it.

She added that KennedyAgyapong had built factories, employed the youth and been able to stay relevant. That has led to him retaining his seat for the people of Assin Central.

Watch the video of the woman who has tattooed Kennedy Agyapong on her back below:

Kennedy Agyapong joins the Ndc to chastise the Electoral Commission

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Kennedy Agyapong had ditched the position of his side in Parliament to support the Minority NDC on the attempt by the EC to make Ghana Card the only ID for voter registration.

The MP told a radio station on March 10 that the CI laid in Parliament by the Electoral Commission was bogus.

He said it makes no sense that the Ghana Card would suddenly be raised above the Ghana Passport in determining who is a Ghanaian citizen.

