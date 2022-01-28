Actress Kafui Danku and daughter spice up Instagram with 4 adorable photos

Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde have got many social media users drooling over their mum and daughter photos

The duo was seen beaming with smiles as they struck different poses to the delight of their teeming fans

The mother and daughter are noted for dazzling social media with their beautiful photos and videos

Ghanaian movie director and actress Kafui Danku and her daughter, Baby Lorde born Lorde Ivana Pitcher have once again dazzled in some new photos shared online.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde were seen goofing around as they posed.

The duo was seen wearing some designer outfits as they basked in the peace and serenity of their home abroad.

Photos oc Actress Kafui Danku and daughter. Source: Instagram/kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

Both mother and child were seen striking their special poses as they got captured in diffrent parts of their plush home.

Baby Lorde was seen wearing a pink sweater while her mother, Kafui Danku, was seen clad in a purple sweater of the same designer as her daughter's.

After posting the photos, Kafui Danku captioned them:

"@roots for comfy and cozy @babylordethefirst #RootsOutdoors"

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the actress and her daughter took to the comment section to react to the photos they shared online.

zynnellzuh had this to say:

"Baby and mama"

maxwelldoe1 was so much in love:

"Am so in love with you guys"

rosebabe41 made an obeservation:

"Your daughter looks like serena Williams baby girl Olympia"

_adwoa_aniwaa had this to say:

"Adorable"

kwesimusiq__ came in with the comment:

"Mermaids"

Source: YEN.com.gh