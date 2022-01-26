Ghanaian actress and social media sensation, Moesha Bodoung, has set the internet ablaze with a powerful comeback video after going on a social media hiatus

Popular social media sensation and actress, Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong, widely famed as Moesha has communicated her utmost yearn to talk to fans about God in a video.

Moesha made the comeback video together with an unknown woman she described as her spiritual mother who was thanking God for the socialite's life.

The video has set the internet ablaze and flooded news feeds since it was released yesterday, January 26, 2022, on her Instagram page.

In the video, Moesha was seen in a very 'Christian-like' outfit which she scored with a headscarf together with her spiritual mother and showed off her face and physique after the long absence.

Moesha who seemed excited about her comeback also expressed her desire to preach the word of God to fans and Ghanaians. She asserted she cannot wait to talk to everyone about God, an assignment she would be taking on soon.

Social Media Reactions

@kasimbright commented:

"What God cannot do does not exist"

@sellygalley commented:

"Am very happy for you. May we all find the peace we need"

@amrichie commented:

"In his time, He makes all things beautiful"

@iamkobe_gh commented:

"Ooh nice is good to be back with new life and new you"

@addo9199 commented:

"You can still slay in God’s glory dear"

