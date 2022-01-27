Sister Derby has been spotted in a video showing her fans how she can be a 'wife material'

The singer was seen cutting the nails of her newfound lover, David as they sat on a couch in a living room

The Kakalika Love hitmaker was beaming with smiles as one of her songs played in the background

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu known by the stage name Sister Derby has made many singles jealous with her lovey-dovey video.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Kakalika Love hitmaker was seen seated on a couch with her lover, David.

The entertainer had the legs of her lover on her laps as she used a nail cutter to cut his nails while he enjoyed the grooming experience.

The duo has been in our faces lately with her public display of affection for each other and have taken it into their home.

Sister Derby was seen beaming with smiles as she carefully cut the nails of her man so as not to cut him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

David, on the other hand, was seen chilling in the seat and appeared to be going through his phone while being given the special treatment.

The video which was posted by Instagram page schardotvv came with the caption:

"Love dey the air inside chaiiii"

Fans react to the video

kobbys_bar came in with the comment:

"Our sister loves kids too much"

beex.bae also wrote:

"Am proud of her my favorite ever"

nyameba_posh teased:

"D people whose job is to be videoing these people dey try o eeeeeeeiiiiiiii"

lot.more_ had this to say:

"We beg debby make she give us one legend(child)"

Nana Ama Mcbrown, Asantewaa and Jackline Mensah drop TikTok Video

Multiple award-winning actress and TV personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown, has lightened up fans with a hilarious TikTok video with Asantewaa and Jackline Mensah, very famous personalities on the app.

The TV host joined the TikTok stars, Asantewaa and Jackie in a side-cracking video which saw them goofing and dancing in it.

The video has generated a lot of laughter on social media amongst netizens and fans and has garnered tons of views on both Instagram and TikTok.

Source: YEN.com.gh