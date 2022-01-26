Bridget Otoo has released another set of photos and her followers can't stop talking about it

In the photos, she was seen posing for the camera flaunting her short hair and awesome beauty

Bridget is one of the most respected and beautiful TV stars in the country at the moment

Popular TV star, Bridget Otoo, has taken over Instagram with her latest stunning photos.

The beautiful broadcaster is arguably one of the most eloquent ladies to be gracing our screens.

Bridget has also proven why her beauty has been turning heads on social media.

Bridget Otoo wows fans; flaunts short hair and beauty in photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Bridget Otoo)

Source: Instagram

In her latest photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bridget is captured flaunting her short hair.

From the photos, she was wearing a yellow top as she gets ready to present the day's news on Metro TV.

Fans reaction

Bridget's photos have gathered massive reactions from her followers as they heaped praises on her.

comedianwaris

Owura yesu be me kra

kwekugadget

I see soo much beauty in going natural.

kiki_kiki9936:

Beautiful darling ♥ love the looks sugar

ree.amponsah_

Bridzzzzzz

