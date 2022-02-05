Lovey-dovey photo of Ibrahim Mahama and Hajia4reall goes viral on social media

A photo of Hajia4reall and Ibrahim Mahama enjoying each other's company is trending online

Mr Mahama was seen placing a peck on the cheeks of the Fine Girl hitmaker

They were special guests at the plush 60th birthday dinner of Dr Osei Kwame Despite

A photo showing Ghanaian businessman Mr Ibrahim Mahama placing a peck on the cheeks of socialite Mona Montrage famed as Hajia4reall has gone viral on social media.

The photo which is currently trending was taken at the star-studded 60th birthday party dinner held in honour of Despite Group of Companies CEO, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

The duo was seen seated at the same table as they chatted while joining the birthday celebrant to make merry.

Photos of Ibrahim Mahama and Hajia4reall. Source: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

As the party was going on, Mr Ibrahim Mahama placed his hand over Hajia4reall's shoulder and placed a kiss on her cheek.

Hajia4reall could be seen with her eyes closed as she drew closer to the business mogul to allow him to place the kiss on her cheek.

The photo has since gone viral with many people commenting over it.

Video of when Despite joined Hajia4reall to perform on stage at his 60th birthday pop up

In a related development, popular Ghanaian businessman, Dr Osei Kwame Despite took over the media space in Ghana with his 60th birthday which fell on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies turned 60 years old yesterday and used the special day to give back to family and society.

After gifting his sisters with fully-furnished 5-bedroom houses and showing love to some residents of Wiamoase in the Ashanti region, he held a dinner to crown the day.

Many people attended the party which had a lot of artistes also passing through to perform their hit songs.

Among the performers was Hajia4reall known in real life as Mona Montrage who stepped on stage to perform with Stonebwoy.

During the duo's performance, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was invited on stage to join them.

Despite made his way to the stage and gave Hajia4reall a fistbump while hugging Stonebwoy for accepting the invitation.

Source: YEN.com.gh