Despite's 60th birthday is still in the trends with people sharing their experiences from the day

One of the videos showed the businessman joining Hajia4reall and Stonebwoy to perform their song

The media mogul turned 60 years old on February 2, 2022, and did many things including gifting houses to his sisters

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian businessman, Dr Osei Kwame Despite took over the media space in Ghana with his 60th birthday which fell on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies turned 60 years old yesterday and used the special day to give back to family and society.

After gifting his sisters with fully-furnished 5-bedroom houses and showing love to some residents of Wiamoase in the Ashanti region, he held a dinner to crown the day.

Photos of Despite and Hajia4reall. Source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Many people attended the party which had a lot of artistes also passing through to perform their hit songs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Among the performers was Hajia4reall known in real life as Mona Montrage who stepped on stage to perform with Stonebwoy.

During the duo's performance, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was invited on stage to join them.

Despite made his way to the stage and gave Hajia4reall a fistbump while hugging Stonebwoy for accepting the invitation.

Despite's 60th b'day: Kennedy Osei opens up dad's garage in photo as celebrates him

General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei, has celebrated his father, Dr Osei Kwame Despite on the occasion of his dad's 60th birthday today, February 2, 2022.

In a photo he shared on his official Instagram page, Kennedy Osei put his dad's garage on display for all to see.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite was seen standing close to one of his vintage cars while dressed in a suit probably getting ready to go out.

Despite gifts his sisters fully-furnished 5-bedroom house each on his birthday

Dr Osei Kwame Despite has surprised his sisters on his birthday by gifting them fully-furnished 5-bedroom houses each on his 60th birthday.

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies went to his hometown Wiamoase in the Ashanti region to hand over the buildings to his sisters.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Despite was seen in the company of his trusted business partner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Source: YEN.com.gh