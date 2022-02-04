Kennedy Osei and wife Tracy show off sizzling formation dance moves in new video

Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy have taken over social media with their dance moves that is going viral

The duo was having mad fan at the 60th birthday dinner party of Dr Osei Kwame Despite

The CEO of Despite Group of Companies turned 60 years old on February 2, 2022, and threw a plush party in his mansion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei and his lovely wife Tracy Osei have warmed hearts on social media with their loved-up dance moves.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracy Osei and her husband were seen having fun at the plush 60th birthday dinner held in honour of Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

The married couple was seen giving some 'Kency' vibes as they showed off their formation dance moves.

Photos of Kennedy Osei and wife Tracy. Source: Kennedy_osei, Kency

Source: Instagram

Kennedy Osei, who was wearing a white long-sleeved Balmin shirt over a pair of black trousers and a hat, initiated the dance moves.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Tracy Osei, wearing a beautiful brown dress, responded to the dance moves from her husband and also showed him her dance skills while beaming with smiles.

The couple was in the midst of some people when they decided to catch some husband and wife vibes with their formation dance.

Kennedy Osei posted the video on his Instagram handle and captioned it:

"Let’s go back to 2/2/22. #despiteat60 #GODFIRST"

Fans react to the video

Music duo ghdopenation was in the comment section with:

"Focus activated"

cute_minnoh noted:

".... All he is saying is I got eyes for only u babe"

efyia.bills wrote:

"Eiii love with Money is sweet o"

ephya_sark had this to say:

"Your chairman fit dance? Sorry !!"

Kennedy Osei's wife Tracy dazzles social media as she drops gorgeous photos

Tracy Osei, the wife of the General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, has stunned social media with some photos of herself she shared.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Tracy Osei, she was seen beaming with her usual smiles.

Tracy Osei was seen wearing a beautiful brown dress as she posed on the storey building of her father-in-law, Dr Osei Kwame Despite during his 60th birthday party.

Source: YEN.com.gh