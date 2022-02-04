Tracy Osei has dazzled social media with some stunning photos which she shared

The wife of Kennedy Osei was seen posing inside one of the mansions of her father-in-law, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

The photos were taken during the plush 60th birthday party dinner held in Despite's honour

Tracy Osei, the wife of the General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, has stunned social media with some photos of herself she shared.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Tracy Osei, she was seen beaming with her usual smiles.

Tracy Osei was seen wearing a beautiful brown dress as she posed on the storey building of her father-in-law, Dr Osei Kwame Despite during his 60th birthday party.

The wife of Kennedy Osei was also seen posing with her husband and her own father who was also a guest at the plush dinner party.

Other photos posted by Tracey saw the birthday celebrant, Dr Osei Kwame Despite posing with some of his closest friends and associates including Fadda Dickson.

Tracey also captured the moment emcee for the dinner party, Abeiku Santana, posed alongside Despite, Fadda Dickson and her husband, Kennedy Osei.

After posting the pictures, Tracy Osei captioned them:

"A celebration of life with family and friends"

Fans react to the photos

Many followers of the Kency bride as well as her friends, took to the comment section to react to the photos.

missakosua came in with the comment:

"Shout out to the photographer"

nayaafriqa had this to say:

"Our timeline has been blessed! Looking gorgeous"

_ewurama1 simply wrote:

"Beautiful"

gee_papabi had this to say about Tracy:

"I just can’t love u less sis"

Popular Ghanaian businessman, Dr Osei Kwame Despite took over the media space in Ghana with his 60th birthday which fell on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies turned 60 years old and used the special day to give back to family and society.

Among the performers on the night was Hajia4reall known in real life as Mona Montrage who stepped on stage to perform with Stonebwoy.

During the duo's performance, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was invited on stage to join them.

Despite made his way to the stage and gave Hajia4reall a fistbump while hugging Stonebwoy for accepting the invitation.

