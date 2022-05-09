A video of actor John Dumelo and actress Yvonne Nelson in bed has caused a stir on social media

The two are acting in a movie Fifty Fifty, produced by Yvonne Nelson and it seems being in bed together is part of the scenes

Many people have reacted to the video and complained that it is not a good thing for Dumelo to be in such a situation with Yvonne because he is married

Actor and politician John Dumelo has been captured in a video playing in bed with his colleague actress Yvonne Nelson.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh as was shared on Instagram by Yvonne herself, Dumelo is seen lying next to Yvonne in the bed, and after picking his nose, tried to touch Yvonne with the finger.

However, she moved away from him and blocked him with his right hand so that he does not see her face.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson and John Dumelo. Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh @johndumelo1/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Just then the camera is fixed on their colleague actor Majid Michel who was only laughing at them.

Video gets massive reactions from fans

The video has triggered mixed reactions from fans. While some of them disapprove of the two in bed together, other are taking it lightly.

A fan by the name truthseecker, for instance, wrote that Dumelo’s wife must have a big heart to accept things like this:

truthseecker: “His wife must have a big heart to accept this. I will be mad if my husband plays too much with other women.”

But Hope, on the other hand, thinks it is work and happiness:

hope_emefa: “Work and happiness.”

See more comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

alhajiba_nana: “Ah John asem b3n.”

brian_pero: “@truthseecker he saw Yvonne Buh went ahead nd marry his wife so Wahs da big deal.”

iamglobalcitizen_: “@truthseecker Sharing is caring.”

dabrenihad: “@truthseecker i tell you.”

____.mutiyaa: “Honourable paaa.”

bihlorraine12: “I thought only my husband and I do this.”

christabel_desire: “Chai see all my lovers in one room ooo.”

k.prosperity1: “Aww...she's good in everything that she does.”

i_am_golden0005: “God save you.”

s_nanaabena: “like seriously.”

kene_nicholas: “Una go soon do am when we no dey look.”

Yvonne Nelson kisses Dumelo

Meanwhile, there was an earlier report of Dumelo giving Yvonne a cute kiss on the cheek.

This photo generated controversy on social media with many condemning the two of them.

There were many reactions, with some commenting that they should have just married each other

Source: YEN.com.gh