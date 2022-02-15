Ghanaian musician Becca and her husband have sent sparks of love into the atmosphere with a new video

The husband of the African Woman hitmaker was heard hyping his wife as she walked out of a building

Becca and Sani Tobi Daniel have been married for some years now and the duo has a child together

Multi-talented Ghanaian songstress Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong famed as Becca and her hubby have been spotted in a new lovey-dovey video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo appeared to have gone on a romantic dinner and were about to leave.

Sani Tobi Daniel, Becca's husband, took the lead to wait for his wife at the entrance of the building and pulled his phone to record her.

Becca started walking toward her husband and when she saw that he was recording her, decided to catwalk to the door.

Sani Tobi Daniel, who did not appear in the video was heard hyping his wife as she approached and she was seen beaming with smiles.

Becca was captured wearing a beautiful dress and complimented her outfit with an expensive-looking pair of red heels.

After posting the video on her official Instagram page, Becca captioned it:

"My hype man @drtobisannidaniel... I love you!"

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of the Hw3 crooner took to the comment section to react to the video she posted.

blakmagique came in with the comment:

"On point beautiful enjoy"

Media personality ohemaawoyeje also wrote:

"Beautiful all day"

colourmemarg also wrote:

"That’s my kinda hype man"

abuchikingsleyarinze had this to say:

"Eiii.... somebody's daughter is too pretty..."

abagbodi also commented:

"Our wife we love you"

Source: YEN.com.gh