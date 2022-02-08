The manager of the late Ebony Reigns, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has remembered her four years after her demise

Bullet shared a touching message to his Instagram page to tell the world how badly he missed Ebony

Bullet said she will forever remain in his heart because in there, he feels Ebony is much alive and not dead

Many people have reacted to the post and have consoled Bullet while wishing Ebony a peaceful rest

Ricky Nana Agyemang, known popularly as Bullet, has released a touching message to commemorate the death of Ebony Reigns after four years.

Bullet was Ebony’s manager under his RuffTown Records and Midas Touch, and it was through Bullet that Ebony made her hit songs and her name.

To Bullet, Ebony will always remain in his heart because in there, she is still alive and that is how he feels about her in his heart.

A collage of Bullet and Ebony. Photo credit: @bullet_rufftown/Instagram

The post was made on Bullet’s Instagram page and sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Many react to Bullet’s message

Fans and followers of Bullet have reacted to the post with many obviously sad.

Read some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

