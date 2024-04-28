Watabombshell, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, flaunted a Ford F150 pickup truck to the excitement of his followers

The Ghanaian actor in the video was comfortably seated in the vehicle and later sped off at top speed, showing how powerful the vehicle was

In the comments section of the video, followers of the actor, who has had a lot of success since breaking unto the scene, were happy to see him living good

Popular Ghanaian actor Watabombshell, in a video, showed off a sleek Ford F150 pickup truck, impressing many of his followers on TikTok. The actor could be seen comfortably seated in the vehicle as he spoke.

Watabombshell driving vehicle Photo Source: realenockdarko

Source: TikTok

In the latter part of the video, Watabombshell revved up the engine and sped off. The roar of the engine and the acceleration showed the vehicle’s power, leaving netizens thoroughly impressed.

The video quickly gained a lot of attention on TikTok, with the actor's followers expressing their excitement in the comments section. Many were thrilled to see Watabombshell enjoying his success, while others expressed their love for his funny antics.

Watabombshell impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NANA GHANA reacted:

Bro relax cos we Wey don’t hv this kind cars so our ladies won’t leave us wai

VASCALINE wrote:

I know say ebi your car .. why are you hiding it ?

Arabian Karl said:

This guy is buying pressure for Nana Yaa’s next boyfriend ooo

Moon Tv commented:

why did you buy Tipper truck instend of audi or Benz

kwabena sharp said:

he said i should drive this car n spoil it..that part weak me

@ Sly 360 one reacted:

the owner of the car is standing right in front of u to take his car back

Ghanaian man drives Porsche, police stop him

In another story, in a video that went viral, a man was stopped by some Ghanaian policemen while driving, and they asked him to get out of the car.

The jovial policemen just wanted to take photos with the young man's expensive Porsche, with one of them sitting at the wheel while a colleague took pictures.

The young man smiled as he watched the police officers enjoy his vehicle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh