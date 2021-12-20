Lady Afia, is a beautiful Ghanaian fashion model turning heads on social media with her breathtaking photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Lady Afia has been sharing her works on her official Instagram and it have been attracting massive reactions from her followers.

The young model doesn't only flaunts her facial looks but truth be told she is a complete lady.

Lady Afia: 13 gorgeous photos of the Ghanaian model who has taken over IG with her beauty (Photo credit: Instagram/Lady Afia)

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has gathered 13 stunning photos of Lady Afia that will make your day.

1. Posing with confidence:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. Looking gorgeous:

3. Back case:

4. A pure lady:

5. Smiling while posing:

6. Bedroom mood:

7. Swag:

8. In blue:

9. So stunning:

10. Lady Afia feeling herself here:

11. Beach side posing:

12. Hot like fire:

13. Lady Afia is really turning heads:

Gifty Anti throws fire at top celeb; flaunts car for the 1st time in photo

Popular on-air personality, Gifty Anti, has been forced to do something she has never done before.

Gifty, is one of the respected TV presenters in the country at the moment due to her sense of humour.

The award-winning presenter has been living a clean lifestyle with no fighting on social media.

Now, someone Gifty referred to as a celebrity has incurred her wrath and she has taken a swift swipe at him.

Gifty has released a photo of herself looking beautiful as she posed flaunting her Benz car.

According to Gifty, a male celebrity has disrespected her and she is really hurt.

In her post, she said she bought her car with her hard earned money.

Abena Cilla: Ghanaian model and video vixen comes again with 3 daring photos

Ghanaian model, Abena Cilla, has really come to stay as she has been wowing social media users with her awesome photos.

The heavily endowed photogenic has released another breathtaking photos on her official Instagram handle.

In the photos seen by Abena Cilla decided to serve her followers with what God has blessed her with.

In the three photos, the young model is captured flaunting her iconic shape.

She displayed her beauty as she wore a short jeans lifting her legs. Abena Cilla's photos have caught the attention of her followers.

Source: Yen Ghana