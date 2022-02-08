Media personality and actress, Afia Schwar, has got a new job appointment with Wontumi FM as a presenter

She shared the news on her Instagram handle with a photo she took with Chairman Wontumi, the NPP man and owner of Afia's new job

Afia's new job comes about two to three weeks after her father's death and fans and friends are happy for her

She had been unemployed for a long time after a tussle with her former employers - TV Africa, and Despite Media group, until she opened her 'pure water' business recently

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwar, has landed a new job as a presenter with Wontumi FM, which belongs to NPP’s Chairman Wontumi.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia shared a photo of her and Chairman Wontumi, in front of his office building that has the inscription “Movement TV, Wontumi FM”.

In the caption, Afia thanked Chairman Wontumi for the new role, and asked her fans if they saw her new appointment coming.

Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She then indicated that she would be assigned to work with Wontumi FM.

Afia’s new job comes about two weeks after she lost her father to cancer.

Many congratulate Afia Schwar

Afia Schwar’s friends and fans on social media have received the news with excitement and they have congratulated her.

See some of the comment sampled by YEN.com.gh:

diamondappiah_bosslady: "Congratulations Queen."

jpee_makeover: "Congrats."

_.marlee_mcmanu___:" yessss oh yesss."

obeng_kofigh: "We can't wait."

mavisanim: "Congrats to greater heights."

thatsmubarak: "We miss ur vibes on radio congratulations."

victoriaboateng5: "Congratulations morning star but is the height for me."

ghkobby1: "Imagine Afia hosting a show on wontumi FM. Fire everywhere."

mamagaafeafa: "Glory glory."

kojoteddywrld: "Much love."

spice_and_sweetness_hub: "Congrats."

alby_hay: "Happy for u."

Tussle with TV Africa, Angel TV, and Despite Media

Afia seems to have had a bad record working with some media organisations in Ghana due to issues that came up.

In 2018, Afia Schwar had a contract with TV Africa to present an entertainment show dubbed 'Political police'.

Unfortunately, her contract was terminated by TV Africa for some reasons they later revealed to the media.

Afia then went on rampage to spill all manner of things against TV Africa, including dragging them to court to be paid a sum.

Before her clash with TV Africa, Afia was earlier sacked from Angel TV, where she was a show host.

Afia also had an issue with Despite Media when she worked with Okay FM but her contract was again terminated following some issues.

She then disgraced ace Peace FM presenter, Kwasi Aboagye, telling how they slept together in a hotel in Kumasi but then she decided to call it quit because of his "small manhood and poor performance in bed".

With the foregoing, it is hoped that Afia Schwar will last at her new media job and stay out of controversy.

She has also completely gone bald after shaving the hair off her head.

Source: YEN.com.gh