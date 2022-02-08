Noble Nketsiah has opened up about his grass to grace story in a recent interview

The popular gospel musician recounted how he had to live a life of penury while growing up

He went on to narrate how one of his songs was birthed out of the benevolence of someone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning veteran Ghanaian gospel star, Noble Nketsiah, has opened up about how he had to live on nothing as a young boy growing up.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with actor and vlogger Kwaku Manu, Noble Nketsiah said he was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

He said he had to go through senior high school with the same mattress which ended up getting flattened with constant usage.

I begged for food and money for years - Noble Nketsiah narrates story in sad video (Photo credit: Instagram/Noble Nketiah)

Source: Instagram

Noble Nketsiah said when he was in school, he could not afford to change his school uniform like others were doing on a term basis.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to him, he had to be stitching his school uniform every month and the many stitches in his attire earned him the nickname "Stitches".

The Yesu Do hitmaker said even when he completed school, life still dealt him a hard had because he had to move from one menial job to the other.

He said he was a conductor in a bus for a while and moved to sell second-hand clothing in a bid to make ends meet.

The popular gospel star even added that there were times that he had to beg for food and money just to survive.

He added that he did not have any intentions of becoming a musician but God in his own way directed his path into that industry.

Noble Nkestiah narrated that one of his songs, Yesu Do, was birthed after a man blessed him with some money.

Mentally-ill man goes viral with his dance moves as he battles group on dancefloor in video

Meanwhile, a man believed to be mentally ill has shown some stunning dance moves on the dance floor in a battle with a group of boys and is currently going viral online.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the mentally-ill man who appeared quite young in age approached a group of boys hanging out on what looked like a basketball court.

The boys were playing music through some speakers and it brought out the dancer in the mentally-ill man.

Source: YEN.com.gh