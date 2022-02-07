A man has caught a boy doing his assignment while on a hawking mission on his phone's camera

Ogwu revealed that he has seen the young hawker many times with the same habit of working on his homework

The man, therefore, called on well-meaning social media users to come to the boy's aide and help him with his education

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man identified as Hon Ogwu Austine shared a video of a hawking boy with YEN.com.gh. The man hopes the boy will get the help he deserves.

In the clip, the boy placed his tray of plantain in front of a deserted building as he set down to work on his school's assignment.

The man hopes the boy can get help from Nigerians. Photo source: Hon Ogwu Austine

Source: Facebook

He always does his homework

When the man asked him what he was doing, the boy in a low-fearful tone with his book in his hand said that he was working on his homework.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Ogwu revealed that it would not be the first time he would be seeing the young boy around his school, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike.

He is passionate about education

The young man said that despite what the boy is burdened with, he has a strong passion for education.

He said:

"Sometime last week, I met him again and as usual, he has his note books as he hawked Plantain for his poor mother, yet was doing his assignments, he immediately caught my interest because I understood that as a repeated practice, he has a very burning passion for education... I was inspired to ask him just few questions to understand his background and his reason for his repeated reading habits. Then I found out his strong quest for academics is unquenchable despite his poor background."

Watch the video below:

A 'corporate' hawker

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the video of a man who chose to go corporate with his hawking business has gone viral after the clip surfaced on the internet.

Former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, who shared the video said he met the man when he was driving into Abuja.

Perfectly dressed, the man also wore a face mask and kept it on while he was talking with Shehu in his car.

The man had a small tray containing kola nuts, sweets, and other items on one hand as he supported the wares with another.

Source: YEN.com.gh