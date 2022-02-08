Shatta Bandle causes stir; drops rare video carrying a baby at his back

Social media star Shatta Bandle has shared a video of himself carrying a baby reported to be his daughter

The video shows Bandle playing with the baby girl who was hanging from his back as he beamed with smiles

Bandle's daddy duties video which is not the first, has stirred reports that the baby is his daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle, known in private life as Firdaus Iddrisu, has flaunted a baby girl on social media again while playing with her.

In a video that was originally shared by Shatta Bandle's Tik Tok, and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the diminutive character was seen carrying the baby at his back.

Shatta Bandle was seen doing a 360-degree movement as the baby hang from his back while the social media sensation sang for the girl.

Shatta Bandle carrying baby girl. Source: Instagram/shatta_bandle

Source: Instagram

The diminutive actor has not given any details about the baby but many people have suggested that they are family.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After sharing the recent video, Shatta Bandle captioned it:

"Rich man love sweet pass all other love! Shatta love"

It will be recalled that Shatta Bandle was reported to have welcomed a baby girl with an 'unknown' woman.

Social media users react to Shatta Bandle's video

The video of Shatta Bandle and the baby girl has stirred loads of reactions from social media.

she_loves_stonebwoyb came in with the comment:

" I laugh sick"

31_05_early90s teased:

"Baby wey dey carry baby"

johnmarcus3459 had this to say:

"If you fall person pikin, make you ready to born oh"

queeny_jo wrote:

"Shatta, Shatta ,Shatta …..How many times did I call you…, Don’t let this baby fall down oo"

Afia Schwar shaves hair totally in video, looks like dad

Meanwhile, outspoken Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa known in the world of entertainment as Afia Schwarzenegger has gone totally bald.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afa Schwar was seen seated in what looked like her living room.

She was spotted with clean-shaven hair as she beamed with smiles while showing off her new looks.

Afia Schwar was wearing a black spaghetti shirt as she showed off her new hairstyle on social media for the first time.

Source: YEN.com.gh