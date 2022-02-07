Actress Kisa Gbekle shows flawless beauty; fans scream on top of their voices

Kisa Gbekle has dazzled in a new photo she posted on her social media handle

The pretty actress was seen beaming with smiles as she rocked a burgundy-coloured bodycon dress

Kisa Gbekle has over the past few weeks wowed her teeming followers with her enhanced body

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has turned heads online after she shared a dazzling photo of herself basking in the sun while taking a stroll in town.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kisa Gbekle was spotted beaming with smiles as she stepped out.

Appearing in all her glory, the Ghanaian actress basked in the African sun as she cat-walked through town.

Kisa Gbekle was seen wearing a burgundy-coloured bodycon dress as she looked away slightly from the camera's focus while her photo was being taken.

The actress complemented her looks with an expensive-looking wig and a pair of white heels as she walked.

After posting the photo, Kisa Gbekle captioned it:

"If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love. I Love You The One Reading This. Remain blessed"

Celebs and fans of Kisa react to the photo

Many friends, colleagues as well as followers of Kisa Gbekle took to the comment section to react to the photo.

dirty_tren.t came in with the comment:

"Stunning kisa"

Musician akiyanamusic had this to say:

"beautiful"

agratahkalambay also wrote:

"Beautiful lady"

everything_bawumia proud his comment in Ewe:

"Medze anyi ɖe lɔlɔ me nawo..."

naana_esi_fosua noted:

"We proud of u #volta"

tundra_esi also wrote:

"Beautiful soul"

