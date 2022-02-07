Shatta Wale's new girlfriend makes 1st post on IG; musician reacts

Shatta Wale's newfound lover Elfreda, has made an appearance on Instagram

The lovely young woman decided to share a loved-up photo of herself with her man

Shatta Wale and Elfreda announced their relationship to the rest of the world while they were on vacation in a part of the country

Elfreda, the new girlfriend of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has made her first appearance and post on Instagram and it is going viral.

In her first-ever Instagram post, Elfreda shared a photo with her 'boo' from their vacation that announced their relationship.

Elfreda was seen wearing a black spaghetti top under a black long-sleeved jacket which she complimented over a pair of faded jeans.

Photo of Shatta Wale and new girlfriend. Source:elfy_oficiall

Source: Instagram

She also sported a pair of sunglasses as she beamed with smiles posing beside the love of her life, Shatta Wale.

The Taking Over hitmaker, who was also in the shot, was seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt over a pair of black trousers.

It appeared the duo was spending some quality time together after they announced that they were now dating.

They went on a trip with power couple Medikal known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong and his wife, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong.

After posting the photo, Elfreda captioned it:

"Hey Papi am here now lol … @shattawalenima"

Celebs and fans react

Many followers of Shatta Wale's lover took to the comment section to react to the photo.

Dancehall star shattawalenima was the first to react:

"I see you"

welshmarvin_ had this to say:

"Nice to meet u queen of our king"

swaglord_jnr_ also noted:

"We take God beg you"

swaglord_jnr_ went on to advice:

"Please keep him very well for us okay"

