Michy's 7 most striking photos that prove she could be a top model

Ghanaian musician and social media influencer, Michy, has got great fashion and style qualities that could make her pass as a model

The musician turned actress and mother of one knows how to get fans and netizens talking anytime she releases a photo on her social media platforms

Michy's fashion sense have garnered her a lot of followers on social media although she see to have taken a break from music

Popular Ghanaian songstress and actress, Diamond Michele, widely known as Michy win the showbizz world is a force to reckon with when it comes to taking very stunning photos like a fashion model.

Michy has proven herself time and time again as a multifaceted celebrity as she constantly channel her inner fashion models as seen in most of her photos on social media platforms.

Michy.source: Instagram/@michy

Source: Instagram

The mother of two has manage to make her social media platforms very exciting and interesting with stunning fashion photos which gets fans and social media users stunned every time.

YEN.com.gh brings you Michy's 7 most Striking Photos that Prove she Could be a top Fashion Model.

1.Singer Michy does street style fashion like no other. She rules in making fashionable statements in street wear styles.

2. Looking for an underwear model? Look no futher, Diamond Michelle has got you sorted. She bring the 'life' out of all she wears.

3. Michy dazzles in everything she wears and that includes casual- sophisticated wears. She is every woman and that is why we stun her.

4. Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the sexiest of them all ? Of course, that would have to be Michy . She looks ethereal in these looks.

5. Diamond Michelle looks ravishing in this sultry outfit. She still maintains the class and elegance even when she goes 'ratchet'.

6. Nothing beats the boss chic vibes the singer served in this lovely video. She gave us beauty, sophistication and elegance. She looks in one word 'classy'.

7. Sassy is synonymous to Michy. She embodies beauty, elegance with a touch of 'ratchet'. She is a many-sided style icon.

