Shatta Wale: Yvonne Nelson, Michy slam musician for disrespecting Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actresses, Yvonne Nelson and Michy have reacted to Shatta Wale calling actress Jackie Appiah 'Ashawo'

According to the two screen-queens, Jackie Appiah is a great and talented actress and has done a lot in the Ghanaian movie industry

Yvonne Nelson labeled Shatta Wale's attack on Jackie Appiah very disturbing during an interview that is trending online

Popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson and social media sensation, Diamond Michelle, famed widely as Michy has reacted Shatta Wale's disrespectful tag she put on celebrated Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah.

Shatta Wale was in the news over the weekend after insinuating that Jackie Appiah was not acting but was rather into other businesses which he described as 'toto' business.

The two asked about their take on the saga during an interview at Kingdom Plus FM where they were promoting their new movie, The Men We Love, produced by Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne Nelson was earlier spotted hesitant in replying to the question asked by the radio host as she stated she was not aware of the entire brouhaha as well as Michy.

The radio host briefed them about the saga after which Yvonne Nelson labeled as very disturbing and went on to praise the actress Jackie Appiah for her great legendary status together with Michy.

"Jackie Appiah is not a friend I call to hung out with, but if someone disrespect as an 'actress', we all know what Jackie has done in the movie industry as a legend, she is talented", Yvonne Nelson Stated

Michy also hailed Jackie Appiah and talked about the fact that admires Jackie a lot as an actress and grew up watching her as on TV as a kid and also tagged her as a legend too.

"Jackie is a living legend, I was a very small girl when I watched her so there is no way i will see her in any other light aside being a legend" she stated.

