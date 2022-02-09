Sandra Ababio has wowed her teeming fans on social media with a new photo she posted

The actress was seen rocking a purple jumpsuit while seated on a chair in what looked like a hotel

Sandra Ababio is noted for dazzling her fans with her beautiful photos and videos

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has caused a massive stir on social media after she dropped a new photo of herself looking as stunning as ever.

The Kumawood star, in a new post on her official Instagram handle, was photographed wearing a beautiful purple jumpsuit while posing on a chair in what looked like a plush lobby.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ababio complimented her looks with some jewellery, her long dazzling hair and topped it up with her bright smile.

The actress looked straight into the camera without smiling as she got the moment captured for the Gram.

After posting the photo on her page, Sandra Ababio captioned it:

"Vodka may not be the answer but it’s worth the shot"

Fans of Sandra Ababio react to the photo

Many followers of the pretty Kumawood star took to the comment section to react to the photo which was already going viral.

zkhojo complimented Sandra Ababio love her smile:

"Beautiful smile."

ellawhyte74 also thought same about the smile:

"Million-dollar smile @sandra_sarfo_ababio"

de_wise56 made a comparison:

"You and beauty"

yhaa_mekina had this to say:

"See fine babe"

There were many such comments under the photo Sandra Ababio posted that showed she was adored like a queen by her loyal followers.

