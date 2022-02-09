Nadia Buari has been spotted in a new video singing and jamming to Sista Afia's song

The versatile actress was seen going on a cruise in town as she sang the Asuoden song

Nadia Buari is noted for recording her own rendition of trending videos and sharing them on social media

Ever-beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has been seen in a new video showing off her rap skills after she effortlessly sand Sista Afia's Asuoden song.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nadia Buari was spotted going on a cruise in her car as she jammed to the song.

The pretty actress was seen bopping her head and beaming with smiles as she sang the song word for word.

She took a break from acting and took on her rap persona as she seamlessly delivered Sista Afia's new song while showing off her infectious smile.

After posting the video, Nadia Buari captioned it:

"That feeling of knowing you’re going to have some “me time” after dropping off the kids at school. Oh by the way…I absolutely love this song by @sista.afia"

Celebs and fans react to the video

Many celebs including Sista Afia as well as lovers of Nadia Buari took to the comment section to react to the video.

sista.afia commented:

"Wow Queen herself thank you"

juanchel_ said she was glued to the video:

"Wooow.watched it couple of times"

adjoa__pretty praised the pretty actress:

"Nadia can sing all the songs in the world"

forza_anyas wrote:

"I never thought you can, lyric on Akan"

mellyvonne__ noted:

"Beautiful Nadia u just made me love the song going to download"

