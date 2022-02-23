Cassandra Adarkwa Yiadom, the first daughter of renowned 'man of God' Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom 'Opambour' a.k.a. Prophet One, turned a year older on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Cassandra, who is a medical doctor, took to social media to share a video in celebration of her new age.

The video which was shared on her Instagram page showed Prophet One's daughter showing off her beauty.

Cassandra is seen wearing a pink dress with a brown jacket over it. She had the down part of her hair in the same colour as her dress. Sitting behind a table and drinking, she was full of smiles.

Other parts of the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, shows her in other beautiful poses. Accompanying the video was Mc Galaxy's Bbnaija Fine Girls song.

Watch the video of Cassandra as reshared from her private page by @sweet_maame_adwoa on Instagram:

Opambour's children

Cassandra happens to be one of the six beautiful children of Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom. She is the second of the prophet's children with an elder brother named Bernard.

Cassandra is a medical doctor who qualified in 2019. Her father announced this during his album launch that year.

