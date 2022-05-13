Fella Makafui: Medikal’s Wife Wipes His Face At Event; Fans Talk Over Her Behaviour in Video
- Actress Fella Makafui has earned massive accolades on social media for a video of her wiping Medikal's face
- They were singing and dancing at an event together when Fella, seeing her husband sweating, pulled out the handkerchief to clean his face
- Many people have admired how she plays her wifely roles and have praised her so much for that
Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Fella Makafui, has caught the attention of social media users with a new video.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Fella is seen wiping her husband Medikal’s face with a white handkerchief.
They were at an event together where they both were on their feet singing and dancing.
Fella stretched her right hand to the husband’s face and wiped off his sweat while he continued to dance.
"Ask sensible questions, kwaaasia!" - Nadia Buari cracks ribs with new comedy in video; Nana Aba speaks
After wiping, Fella went back to dance and her moves are adorable.
Fans react to Fella Makafui’s video
The video has got fans hailing her Fella for her moves and overall behaviour.
Some say she is a good wife, while others have said she is the exact made Medikal deserved.
See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:
erskinewhyte: “You know the Job pass!! @fellamakafui.”
liveghmedia: “Their union is great.”
michael_akwasi_agyare_balcazar: “Marry or date ya best friend.”
aaron_corkyj: “Mrs frimpong the hype master.”
thereal_trap_gang: “this couple go kill person @ghkwaku.”
olivearyee: “I want to be a Fella, always a vibe.”
sedem_pryme: “The nigga make fine.”
ahqosuacutex: “Good one gal.”
the_legal_nurse: “Just a caring wife.”
denoraofficial: “She does it effortlessly.”
deboramanu9: “Fella I love u wate.”
Fella Makafui jealously guards Medikal
The love story between Fella Makafui and Medikal is one that is admired by their fans.
The two guard themselves so jealously and would not let anyone or anything come between them.
For instance, controversial actress, Abena Korkor, revealed her love for Medikal and said she would do everything she could to snatch him.
Even though Abena Korkor mentioned Fella to draw her attention, she never responded to her comments and flatly ignored her.
Source: YEN.com.gh