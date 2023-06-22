Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has indicated that he is in a state of mourning after he posted a blank post on his Instagram stories

This comes at the back of the demise of his lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu on June 21, 2023

Many people have taken to social media to express their heartfelt condolence to the rapper in these challenging times

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie allegedly lost his lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu. The news of her demise went viral on social media on June 21, 2023.

Sarkodie and his lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu. Image Credit: @ghkwaku @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie confirms the loss of his lawyer

Moments after the news broke, Sarkodie took to his Instagram stories to indicate that it was a Black Wednesday for him.

He posted a black post with no words and no photo of his late lawyer to signify that he was mourning.

The Better Days hitmaker also deleted the post he shared on his Instagram stories.

Sarkodie has not issued a public statement concerning the news, however, many social media users have joined him in mourning.

Below is a carousel post of pictures of Sarkodie's lawyer, and the final slide is the rapper's Instagram story post.

Below is a post about Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu and her achievements.

Ghanaians console Sarkodie after his lawyer passed on

Many people took to social media to express their condolences to Sarkodie as they shared heartfelt messages for the rapper. They also wished the rapper strength in these difficult times.

Others also talked about how beautiful she was and what a radiant person she was.

charity_yayra said:

Aaowwww Sark may God give you strength in these hard times may her soul RIP this too shall pass

officialafiansempii remarked:

Hmmm asem oo and she is so beautiful RIP

ohemaaserwaa19 said:

My deepest condolences

__same_god stated:

@yvonnenelsongh come and Explain

