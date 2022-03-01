Kwaku Manu has been spotted in new photos 'chilling' with some of the world's most famous entertainers

He is all the way in France for vacation and is making sure to make his stay in the European country a memorable one

The Kumawood star recently shared a video from France as he took a walk with Zionfelix, Minalyn Touch and Filaman

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has been seen in new photos posing with the mannequins of some of the most talked-about entertainers around the globe.

In new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the comic actor, Kwaku Manu was seen posing with the likes of King of Pop music, the late Michael Jackson.

He was also seen smiling broadly as he posed with Pierce Brosnan famed for his role as James Bond for many years.

Kwaku Manu in photos with Michael Jackson and James Bond. Source: Instagram/kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kwaku Manu was also seen seated with Reggae legend, Bob Marley as he 'listened' to the Redemption song hitmaker deliver a rendition of one of his songs.

The Kumawood star also posed beside Princess Diana as the duo appeared to have struck a hearty conversation.

Kwaku Manu appeared to have gone on an excursion to a mannequin museum to have a feel of the real life figurines of the popular world stars.

After posting the photos Kwaku Manu captioned them with the clasped hands and added a flag of France.

Fans and celebs react to the post made by Kwaku Manu

Many celeb friends as well as fans of Kwaku Manu took to the comment section to react to the photos he shared.

she_loves_stonebwoyb came in with the comment:

"U are really chilling without me la"

eclippxwan_music also wrote:

"Nyame nhyira broni"

A rather confused uenr.voice_ quizzed:

"Ibi statues or what?"

is_mensahgh teased:

"Man wished he could write plenty nanso emojis nkoaa"

Actress Maame Serwaa Dazzles In New Video; Many Fans And Followers React

Speaking about Kumawood stars, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actress, Clara Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa has been spotted in a video dancing to one of the latest songs in Ghana at the moment.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to Kelvynboy's Down Flat song which was playing in the background

The actress was wearing gym clothes made up of a pink 'show your stomach' tank top over a pair of grey bodycon trousers and complimented her outfit with some pink sneakers.

Source: YEN.com.gh