Amanda has caused a stir on social media with another set of photos on Instagram looking so beautiful

In the photos, the beautiful wife of Kennedy Agyapong was captured showing off her high sense of fashion

The said photos have attracted massive reactions from her loyal followers on her official page on Instagram

Amanda, the beautiful wife of Ghanaian business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong has wowed social media users.

Amanda, who owns a clothing line has been projecting her beauty on social media with gorgeous photos.

In the latest photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Amanda displayed her high sense of fashion on Instagram.

Amanda: Kennedy Agyapong's wife steps out in 5 gorgeous photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Amanda)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she looks very beautiful as she stepped out to run some errands.

The mother of one also seized the opportunity to pose beautifully for the camera.

Her caption read, "Happy new month."

obengcomfort:

"Happy New month beautiful."

zeenat_zita:

"Even your enemies shall confess you are blessed. #baddest"

me_rcy810q80:

"Beautiful! I'm happy you're happy now, Mrs. Go higher dear."

millicentakotoa:

"Beautiful and classy Mrs"

_maamesafoah:

"Gorgeous"

Source: YEN.com.gh