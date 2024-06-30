Ghanaian dancer, popularly known as Agadoo Waakye, has reportedly lost his brand new iPhone gift from DopeNation

The talented dancer was captured lamenting over his loss in a video circulating on social media

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the video as some sympathised with him while others believed it was only for clout

Ghanaian dancer Agadoo Waakye, has been hit with very sad news.

The young Ghanaian man who recently gained popularity over his dance videos on TikTok has reportedly lost his brand-new iPhone gift from DopeNation.

The sad incident occurred barely two weeks after receiving the gift from the music group.

Agadoo Waakye was captured in a TikTok video, lamenting bitterly over his loss.

It is unknown how or where he lost the phone, but he seemed very heartbroken about the incident.

Some friends who were around him in the video tried to calm him down, but he would not budge, claiming the loss pained him the loss.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Agadoo Waakye losing his iPhone

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. While some were touched and sympathised with the dancer, others were sceptical, ing that he was only chasing clout with the video.

@bondzii wrote:

"Slow."

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

"He has money make he go buy new one lmao."

@SolomonAbugah wrote:

"Agado iPhone, I don’t think this is true. Neggar wanna get into the system, half way gone into the celebrity agenda."

DopeNation surprises "Agadoo Waakye" man with Brand New iPhone 13, netizens react

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh Ghanaian music duo DopeNation is trending online for making a kind gesture toward the young man behind the infamous "Agado Waakye" meme.

DopeNation, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, surprised the man behind the viral "Agado Waakye" meme with a brand new iPhone 13. In the video, the man couldn't contain his joy and happiness after receiving the expensive gift from the music duo.

The man, who was later in disbelief, expressed his appreciation to DopeNation and their team for making his day memorable.

Source: YEN.com.gh