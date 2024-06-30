DopeNation's Brand New iPhone Gift To Agodoo Waakye Reportedly Goes Missing: "Dem Take Do Chairman"
- Ghanaian dancer, popularly known as Agadoo Waakye, has reportedly lost his brand new iPhone gift from DopeNation
- The talented dancer was captured lamenting over his loss in a video circulating on social media
- Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the video as some sympathised with him while others believed it was only for clout
Ghanaian dancer Agadoo Waakye, has been hit with very sad news.
The young Ghanaian man who recently gained popularity over his dance videos on TikTok has reportedly lost his brand-new iPhone gift from DopeNation.
The sad incident occurred barely two weeks after receiving the gift from the music group.
Agadoo Waakye was captured in a TikTok video, lamenting bitterly over his loss.
It is unknown how or where he lost the phone, but he seemed very heartbroken about the incident.
Some friends who were around him in the video tried to calm him down, but he would not budge, claiming the loss pained him the loss.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to video of Agadoo Waakye losing his iPhone
Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. While some were touched and sympathised with the dancer, others were sceptical, ing that he was only chasing clout with the video.
@bondzii wrote:
"Slow."
@GhanaSocialUni wrote:
"He has money make he go buy new one lmao."
@SolomonAbugah wrote:
"Agado iPhone, I don’t think this is true. Neggar wanna get into the system, half way gone into the celebrity agenda."
DopeNation surprises "Agadoo Waakye" man with Brand New iPhone 13, netizens react
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh Ghanaian music duo DopeNation is trending online for making a kind gesture toward the young man behind the infamous "Agado Waakye" meme.
DopeNation, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, surprised the man behind the viral "Agado Waakye" meme with a brand new iPhone 13. In the video, the man couldn't contain his joy and happiness after receiving the expensive gift from the music duo.
The man, who was later in disbelief, expressed his appreciation to DopeNation and their team for making his day memorable.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh