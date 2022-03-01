Safina Haroun: Kumawood actress drops beautiful Photo to celebrate new month

Safina Haroun has dazzled her followers on social media with a stunning photo showing her petty looks

The Kumawood actress couldn't stop feeling herself as she posed beautifully for the camera in that photo

The gorgeous photo has attracted reactions from her loyal fans as they extended their compliments to her

Pretty Kumawood actress, Safina Haroun, is one of the beautiful and budding actresses in Ghana at the moment.

Safina is noted for her eye-tempting photos on her official Instagram page and she is not ready to stop sharing those kinds of photos.

The Kumasi-based actress has released a new photo on Instagram and her followers have reacted to it.

Safina Haroun: Kumawood Actress Drops Beautiful Photos to Celebrate New Month (Photo credit: Instagram/Safina Haroun)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, she was seen wearing a white t-shirt and skin-trousers jeans.

She had short hair with some little makeup as she posed beautifully for the camera.

Her caption read, "My attitude is based on how you treat me

Fans reaction:

ricky_kooby:

"Unique style."

franca_melody:

"That one is foe sure Beautiful Safina"

anthonio_magarlito:

"Beautiful"

princess_fiagbor:

"My madam"

stanbelove_:

"Looking good"

Source: YEN.com.gh