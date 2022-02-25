Actress Maame Serwaa has wowed her fans with a new video of herself flaunting her new look

The actress was seen standing in what looked like the corridor of the gym she has been training at looking

Maame Serwaa is noted for the many roles she has played in Kumawood-produced movies but more recently, for her new looks in photos and video

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actress, Clara Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa has been spotted in a video dancing to one of the latest songs in Ghana at the moment.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to Kelvynboy's Down Flat song which was playing in the background

The actress was wearing gym clothes made up of a pink 'show your stomach' tank top over a pair of grey bodycon trousers and complimented her outfit with some pink sneakers.

Actress Maame Serwaa. Source: Delay.ba

Source: Instagram

Maame Serwaa appeared to be feeling herself in the video and one could say she was really in love with her new looks following the many days at the gym.

The actress was seen drinking something from a cup which many probably would say is a milkshake which aids in her routines at the gym.

Blogger Delay Ba posted the video and tagged it:

"I still wonder ohhh… this growth is mad"

Fans react to Maame Serwaa's video

Many fans of the actress took to the comment section to react to the video.

marison326 came in with the most unlikeliest of comments:

"She looks disfigu*ed"

maaame_nyarko quizzed:

"Hwan nie"

streetkid_bermuda compared Maame Serwaa to an international star:

"Ghana Lizzo"

kwami_kay also gave some advice:

"She is pressuring the heart... Care should be taken"

Maame Serwaa has not been very active in the movie industry for a while now and it would seem she is engaged in other things that are equally important to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh