Kumchacha has taken a swipe at actress and entrepreneur Diamond Appiah for speaking ill against him

While speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Kumchacha called the bluff of Diamond Appiah and asked her to keep her comments to herself

Prophet Kumchacha is noted for taking on people who have divergent stands to him on many issues

Founder and leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has taken Diamond Appiah to the cleaners.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Kumchacha, who was granting an interview to Kofi Adom Nwanwani of Kofi TV fame, said he was unhappy that Diamond Appiah's comments about him.

The preacher was seen in the video venting his frustration over the issue and said he did not want Diamond Appiah meddling in his affairs.

Prophet Kumchacha said he did not want to even mention Diamond's full name nor pay any attention to her because he was not ready to engage her.

The outspoken man of God even needed the help of the show's host to be able to mention Diamond Appiah's name in full.

