Kisa Gbekle has been spotted in new videos dancing in what looked like her plush living room

She was seen wearing a black tank top over pair of bodycon shorts as she showed off her dancing moves

The Ghanaian actress recently returned from Turkey after undergoing a tummy tuck surgery which she has flaunted

Pretty Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has been spotted in some new videos dancing happily and showing off her recently improved body in her plush living room.

In the new videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a rather lively Kisa Gbekle was seen showing off her smooth dance moves as music played in her background.

The pretty actress was seen beaming with smiles as she dazzled in a black tank top which she wore a waist trainer over.

Photos of Kisa Gbekle. Source: @kisagbekle

Source: Instagram

One of the videos saw her without the waist trainer as she showd off more dance moves for all to see.

The actress appeared quite excited as she flaunted her new looks for all to see.

After posting the videos, Kisa Gbekle captioned them:

"belly wrap doing magic in my midsection. Helping my swelling go down faster"

Fans react to the video posted by Kisa Gbekle

Many fans, celebs and friends of the actress took to the comment section to react to the videos she shared online.

david.antwi.526 came in with the comment:

"Gorgeous"

the_kofcity_king also noted:

"Babygirl Zaddy is here"

smoothini__films who was paying close attention to Kisa Gbekle's dance moves wrote:

"The 360 be too fast"

agratahkalambay

"Pretty woman"

