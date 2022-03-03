Music producer Eyoh Soundboy has passed away following a long battle with illness

Reports have it that the music maker died on March 1, 2022, in his home where he was receiving treatment

Eyoh Soundboy is reported to have been struggling with kidney failure for years which confined him to one spot in the last days of his life

News reaching YEN.com.gh has it that Ghanaian musician and record producer, Eyoh Soundboy, has passed on after a prolonged battling kidney failure.

This was sighted in a report on myjoyonline.com

The tragic incident occurred in the home of the music maker on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, which was confirmed by his wife, Aisha Yussif.

Popular Music Producer Eyoh Soundboy. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

According to her, Eyoh wept bitterly in front of his children and asked them to forgive him for his inability to take care of them due to his illness.

This, she said, had become a routine in the last days before her husband's death.

Aisha Yussif, in July 2021, told radio show host Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz that her husband was in a critical condition and needed GHC 91,807 for dialysis per year.

Prior to this, the producer had been confined to a spot for weeks.

Months before his death, Eyoh Soundboy called on Ghanaians to come to his aid financially which would enable him travel abroad for extensive treatment of his illness.

Musician, D-Black, was among the few artistes who made some donations to the ailing producer. The rapper went further to call on MUSIGA, GHAMRO and other music agencies in Ghana to also offer their help.

