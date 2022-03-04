Tracey Boakye has been seen in a video showing off her dance moves while flaunting her beauty

The actress was seen jamming to King Promise's More Money And Enjoyment which features Patoranking

Tracey Boakye is noted for showing off her wealth and adorable family at the least opportunity

Ghanaian actress, producer and philanthropist, Tracey Boakye, has been spotted in a new video showing off her beauty while singing and dancing to a song.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen standing in front of a building while videoing herself.

She was seen wearing a colourful outfit as she sang and danced to King Promise's More Money And Enjoyment which features Patoranking.

Photos of Tracey Boakye. Source: @traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye, in the self-recorded video, sang some parts of the song's chorus while dancing and beaming with smiles.

The Baby Mama actress complimented her outfit with a colourful wig cap and an immaculate face-beat,

After posting the video on her official Instagram page, Tracey Boakye boldly mentioned the name of her lover:

"K's wife"

Fans react to Tracey Boakye's video

Many fans and followers of Tracey Boakye took to the comment section to react to the video.

adorn__makeovergh came in with the comment:

"Hair for me"

Actress xandykamel was also in the comment section with:

"Bra k pls come for wife na am tired of her"

christa.amesha wrote:

"Ooh the game di3 you’ve conquered all angels Yaa. Keep on the good work. #Golden_Yaa"

mavisayeboah had this to say:

"Looking sweet..."

