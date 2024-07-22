Shatta Bandle, in a video, had a dent on his newly fixed teeth, which came as a surprise to many social media users

The diminutive social media sensation recently went viral after getting brand new teeth, filling the huge trademark gap in the middle of his mouth

In the comments section of the video shared on Shatta Bandle's Instagram page, netizens found the turn of events hilarious

Popular diminutive social media star and self-acclaimed rich man Shatta Bandle has lost part of his newly fixed teeth. A video shared on his Instagram page showed a dent in the newly fixed teeth, which amused and puzzled his followers.

Shatta Bandle's smile shows a dent on his brand new teeth worked on by Dr Louisa Photo Source: shattabandle

Source: TikTok

Shatta Bandle recently went viral for flaunting his brand-new teeth, which filled the trademark gap that had long been a part of his distinctive look, a procedure done by Dr Louisa. Fans celebrated his new smile, seeing it as a fresh chapter in his life and a boost to his self-esteem.

However, the joy was short-lived. In the video that made the rounds on social media, Shatta Bandle's relatively new smile was tainted by a noticeable dent at the bottom part of his front teeth. The surprising defect sparked reactions from netizens, who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many netizens found the situation humorous, while others expressed curiosity about how such a mishap occurred so soon after his dental transformation.

Shatta Bandle sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sagarlito_7 commented:

"Y you wan run you dey fear motor way they pass"

ike_oppong_baidoo said:

"Bra, my worry is you maintaining that white teeth. Don’t let us down."

taylor.mc-benjamin commented:

"What is happening to his new billion dollar teeth?? "

Shatta Bandle flaunts money

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Social media sensation Shatta Bandle, in a funny video, displayed numerous bundles of cash.

In the video, Bandle was happily seated on his bed as he moved around multiple stacks of cedi notes.

Followers of the socialite asked about what he does to acquire so much money, given his diminutive stature.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh