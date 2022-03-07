Kuami Eugene and Kidi made history in the United Kingdom with their O2 concert which was held on Ghana's Independence Day

The duo made the crowd go wild as they brought out many top stars from Ghana and Nigeria to support them

The Lynx Entertainment duo managed to sell out tickets for their concert which saw patrons having massive fun

Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene known in real life as Eugene Marfo and compatriot Kidi born Dennis Nana Dwamena have made history in the United Kingdom.

The Lynx Entertainment signees staged a concert at the 02 Indigo on March 6, 2022, which also commemorates Ghana's Independence Day.

Following their hard work and massive promotion, the award-winning Ghanaian musicians managed to sell out all the tickets for the show and treated a packed auditorium to back-to-back hit songs.

The night was filled with excitement, dancing and a number of unexpected surprises as the young Ghanaian duo brought out many big names to entertain their audience.

Kidi and Kuami Eugene managed to bring out the likes of Africa's most decorated artiste, Sarkodie, highlife genius, Kwabena Kwabena and multiple award-winning dance hall star, Stonebwoy.

Apart from the Ghanaian stars, the duo also surprised the teeming crowd with some stars from Nigeria including Mayarkun and Patoranking.

Music lovers based in UK muffled the sounds coming from the huge speakers with their screams as surprise act after surprise act graced the stage with their mindblowing performances.

Here are some videos from the concert:

