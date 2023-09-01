Outspoken entertainment analyst Vida Adutwumwaa has expressed her disapproval of how Efya and her mother are handling the singer's image

The showbiz critic pointed out that the addiction tag on Efya may be the reason the talented singer cannot break into the international market

Vida Adutwumwaa added that although prayers are good, Efya's mother needs to think of more proactive measures to save her daughter's image

Ghanaian entertainment analyst Vida Adutwumwaa added her voice to the current concerns over singer Efya's alleged narcotic usage.

According to the entertainment critic, Efya should take legal steps against those who have tagged her as a substance abuser.

She added that there are better solutions than Efya's mother asking Ghanaians to pray for her daughter.

Vida Adutwumwaa also shared a past story of her time with Efya at the university. She said Efya smoked cigarettes openly on campus and even at a party her mother hosted.

She said this instance and many others may have influenced people to tag Efya as an addict.

Your mother has come out to say that what people say is untrue. People have accused you of indulging in narcotics for so many years. But you have not sued or dragged anyone to court for damaging you.

Instead, your mother comes out to tell us to hope and pray for a better image. Meanwhile, you are losing money. This country has so many social vices, but this is the only thing people keep tagging you with.

Peeps react to Vida Adutwumwaa's assessment of the addiction tag on Efya

Many people agreed with Vida about Efya's situation.

Anastacia Hammond commented:

Very well said, Onuabaa. This is a very humble suggestion or submission, this is how we always have to do for one another. She can be helped quietly to get her back on track. It's not easy, but the mother has to open up for her daughter to helped. Thanks sis.

Dela Josephine commented:

I love her submission, well-spoken paa, wow. Too much sense.

Akos' Musings commented:

This lady speaks gracefully...listening to her is sweet

