Ghanaian comedian DKB said being a pentecostal, he is not happy with the discrimination from his own church towards some artistes

He said that after tuning to Pentecost TV for the first time, he came across a preacher talking about how there are no lookalikes for gospel artistes

The statement from the preacher got DKB furious as the pastor referred to the lookalikes of secular artistes as looking like the artistes from the "other side"

Ghanaian artiste DKB said he is not happy with the discrimination from Pentecost TV towards artistes who sing other genres of music aside gospel. DKB made this known after tuning in to Pentecost TV channel and realised that a preacher on the set was being discriminatory in his remarks.

He said that the preacher spoke about the trending celebrity lookalikes who have taken over social media and how none of them attempted to resemble gospel artistes.

He added that the preacher queried, "Have you seen any of the lookalikes looking like gospel artistes? No, they are all looking like the people from the other side".

According to the disappointed comedian, referring to artistes from music genres which are not gospel as "others" gives the usual view that secular artistes belong to the devil.

He said that the likes of Kofi Kinaata sing inspirational songs and are able to influence people positively, which does not make him satanic. DKB went ahead to question Pentecost TV preachers on whether they play gospel songs in their bedrooms when having a good time with their wives.

Watch DKB's reaction to the discriminatory statement by the Pentecost TV preacher below

