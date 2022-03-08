Hajia4reall shows off her beautiful hidden tattoos; fans scream

Ghanaian socialite and Instagram model, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall, has set tongues wagging with her new photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The beautiful model and singer has released powerful photos flaunting the number of tattoos she has got.

The mother of one who is noted as the bad girl has confirmed that statement with the aforementioned photos.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Hajia4reall is captured showing off her beauty as usual.

From the photos, Hajia4reall is seen displaying his new braids to the world.

In one of the photos, she turned her back as she displayed three of her tattoos on her back.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: YEN.com.gh