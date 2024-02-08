A funny video of famous Ghanaian YouTuber taking off his Black Stars jersey and showing off that of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has caused a stir on social media

The video comes at the back of Nigeria qualifying for the for the finals of the 2023 AFCON after beating South Africa in penalties on February 7, 2024

Many Nigerians welcomed Kwadwo Sheldon while Ghanaians lashed out at him for ditching Ghana for Nigeria

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo caused a frenzy on social media after he ditched the Black Stars jersey for that of the Super Eagles of Nigeria after the latter qualified for the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Kwadwo Sheldon caused a stir with his new video about the 2023 AFCON

Kwadwo Sheldon changed his nationality from Ghana to Nigeria after the latter qualified to the finals of the 2023 AFCON after beating South Africa in a penalty shoot out in the quaterfinals stage.

In the caption of the video, the famous YouTuber stated that he was conflicted as he wondered whether he should stay true to his nationality or denounce it.

He made up his mind and removed the Black Stars jersey and underneath was he wearing the Nigerian jersey.

The video got many people laughing hard as they shared their thoughts in the comments of the post on his Instagram page, @kwadwosheldon.

Below is the video of Kwadeo Sheldon denouncing Ghana for Nigeria.

Reactions of Nigerians and Ghanaians to the video

Below are reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's video as he rallied being Nigeria as they advanced to the finals of the 2023 AFCON.

nedu_official said:

Welcome home…brother

anagobolaji said:

Emeka come and collect your Nigerian passport before it’s too late

nechmilez said:

The way I like Ghana people ehn na them understand the cruise

lilpaul.1 said:

How did you take the jersey off without your cap coming off

demoladrew said:

You never see anything! We’re winning the ‘african cap of Nechins’

beautyanabel32 said:

Bro we Ghanaian and Nigerian Tom and Jerry beef won't end

ovasokonedo said:

My Ghana brother we love you I am happy we are in the finals

